The most critical social issues we face, in Maryland and nationwide, arise from the persistent and growing inequities in the distribution of our nation’s wealth.
Efforts to correct these inequities suffered serious setbacks as the Reagan economic policies shifted the tax burden from progressive income taxes, where the wealthy pay more because they benefit more, to regressive payroll taxes, where the tax burden is relatively greater for those at the lower income levels.
So rather than worrying about what Mr. Hogan’s symbolic vote means in the chatter surrounding the current election, I am more interested in what it may be telling us about Mr. Hogan’s views on wealth inequities and the role of government in correcting them.
I voted for Mr. Hogan twice, but if he is truly a disciple of Reaganomics, as his vote suggests, it won’t happen again, because I strongly believe that correcting the enormous inequities in our society’s distribution of wealth is the most important issue we face. History clearly shows Reagan did not agree.
Thomas Murphy, Rockville