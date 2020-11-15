E.J. Dionne’s Jr.’s Nov. 12 op-ed, “It’s the oldest trick in the Republican playbook,” highlighted traditional Republican efforts to delegitimize Democrat presidents but does not go far enough. Not only do Republican voters and politicians believe these delegitimizing lies, but such beliefs also excuse their own undemocratic actions as appropriate counterweights to a legal election outcome. As of December 2017, 51 percent of Republicans believed former president Barack Obama was born in Kenya. As recently as 2015, between 43 percent and 54 percent of Republicans believed Mr. Obama is Muslim. And despite the paucity of more recent polling data, there is no reason to believe that such percentages have decreased. These statistics — the result of Republican demagoguery — poison the electorate’s view toward the successful presidential candidate. But the more pernicious effect of such lies is that they provide a rationalization for obstructionism and antidemocratic acts, such as nominating a new Supreme Court justice before an election.