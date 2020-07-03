The June 30 Health & Science article “ Why simple cloth masks without valves are better at stopping the spread of covid-19 ” noted that N95 masks with valves are not protective of others and reminded us the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “recommends simple cloth masks for the public to prevent the spread” of the novel coronavirus .

We should not discourage the wearing of N95 masks (only the wearing of those with valves). With N95 masks in short supply, the CDC did not want the existing supply of masks essential to health workers to be hoarded. But instead of creating enormous demand for crash efforts to produce an adequate supply of effective masks, given available materials and producers and distributing them for free, it created demand for masks from Etsy. Studies show that cloth masks do work in slowing the pandemic. But N95 or near-N95-quality masks work better. Contrary to the CDC’s claim that masks are worn to protect other people, masks protect both the wearer and others. With use of N95 or near-N95-quality masks, the pandemic would be stopped more quickly, saving thousands of lives. Abdication by the world’s most capable government health organization leaves us with government by Etsy.