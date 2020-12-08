As the Dec. 4 editorial “Confronting the virus” pointed out, the United States has made many mistakes confronting the virus, leading to the current astonishing death toll. Many want to blame President Trump, and others will blame the American people. I think historians will look back on this time and levy the harshest criticism on Mr. Trump for repeatedly undermining his own health experts by calling for supporters to “liberate” the country, violating recommendations of his own task force over and over again, and simply ignoring the virus and death toll since the summer as the hospitalizations and deaths have risen. 

However, I think the true crime committed by Mr. Trump throughout this period has been his failure to learn from earlier mistakes. Even now, as the task force discourages holiday parties, the White House and State Department are reported to have scheduled a month full of events. Mr. Trump’s inability to engage in self-reflection has led the country to its current leaderless state just as the virus is going to lead to rampant death. 

Sadly, as the editorial noted, it is up to each individual (and local officials of both parties) to blunt the current wave, as neither Mr. Trump nor the national Republican leadership has learned from earlier mistakes. They have failed to lead. It is up to us.

Sam Charnoff, Potomac