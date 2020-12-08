However, I think the true crime committed by Mr. Trump throughout this period has been his failure to learn from earlier mistakes. Even now, as the task force discourages holiday parties, the White House and State Department are reported to have scheduled a month full of events. Mr. Trump’s inability to engage in self-reflection has led the country to its current leaderless state just as the virus is going to lead to rampant death.
Sadly, as the editorial noted, it is up to each individual (and local officials of both parties) to blunt the current wave, as neither Mr. Trump nor the national Republican leadership has learned from earlier mistakes. They have failed to lead. It is up to us.
Sam Charnoff, Potomac