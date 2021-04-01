As I watched the videos, I shuddered to think about what could be in store for the children. A former foster father, I have had years of experience caring for parentless kids. They can suffer emotional, psychological and social scarring that comes with lasting and irreversible damage that may not manifest fully for some time.

Though Ms. Parker branded what the Trump administration did as “morally indefensible,” it didn’t keep her from comparing the immigration policies and actions of the Trump and Biden administrations and giving each one pluses and minuses. According to Ms. Parker, caring too much could be problematic for Mr. Biden: “His legendary empathy may be his downfall.” Given the considerable pain and suffering the country — and the world — have been through and continue to endure, it would seem that “legendary empathy” is needed now more than ever. Also, when you think you can take someone’s children from them, and then pay no mind to them ever being able to reunite, you achieve full-fledged membership in a certain class of heartlessness and indecency that is incomparable.