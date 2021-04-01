Kathleen Parker’s March 28 op-ed, “Biden’s first big mistake,” reflected a failure to give rightful seriousness to the taking of hundreds of children from their parents, a feature of Trump administration immigration policy. Videos of its application showed the devastating effects on families. What they could not convey was the negligence of the administration in not keeping records that would have facilitated reunifying the families involved.  

As I watched the videos, I shuddered to think about what could be in store for the children. A former foster father, I have had years of experience caring for parentless kids. They can suffer emotional, psychological and social scarring that comes with lasting and irreversible damage that may not manifest fully for some time. 

Though Ms. Parker branded what the Trump administration did as “morally indefensible,” it didn’t keep her from comparing the immigration policies and actions of the Trump and Biden administrations and giving each one pluses and minuses. According to Ms. Parker, caring too much could be problematic for Mr. Biden: “His legendary empathy may be his downfall.” Given the considerable pain and suffering the country — and the world — have been through and continue to endure, it would seem that “legendary empathy” is needed now more than ever. Also, when you think you can take someone’s children from them, and then pay no mind to them ever being able to reunite, you achieve full-fledged membership in a certain class of heartlessness and indecency that is incomparable. 

Joseph Cerquone, Alexandria