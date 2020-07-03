While there was value in David Von Drehle’s assessment in his July 1 op-ed, “Trump’s enchanted thinking,” that President Trump’s horrific response to the novel coronavirus can be explained by his real estate background (magical thinking and spinning yarns do sell property), it left out the important point that Mr. Trump was an unsuccessful real estate developer. He bankrupted businesses no fewer than six times, and it is likely that his fear of showing us his taxes is because he doesn’t want us to know how not rich he actually is.

I contend Mr. Trump’s behavior is the manifestation of an impulsive, narcissistic personality. Mr. Trump always does what is best for himself immediately. His rages, tantrums and lack of discipline prevent him from ever thinking ahead. This way of being got him to the presidency of the United States, and because it is the only way he knows how to behave, he will never change. The true and only brilliance of Mr. Trump lies in his unrelenting ability to always be himself. 

Lily Walman Blank, New York