I contend Mr. Trump’s behavior is the manifestation of an impulsive, narcissistic personality. Mr. Trump always does what is best for himself immediately. His rages, tantrums and lack of discipline prevent him from ever thinking ahead. This way of being got him to the presidency of the United States, and because it is the only way he knows how to behave, he will never change. The true and only brilliance of Mr. Trump lies in his unrelenting ability to always be himself.
Lily Walman Blank, New York