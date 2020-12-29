I can’t pretend to understand the full scope of reasons so many people chose to sign up for four more years of lies, chaos, self-dealing and just outright bad government, but a large part of it is that so many people are choosing to get their information from sources that reinforce what they want to hear rather than those that serve to inform. I’ve seen this in friends and family members who dismiss anything in the mainstream media as biased and untrue and who refuse to believe anything that contradicts their preferred narrative. They are living in an alternative reality — one of their own making. Unfortunately, I see the problem getting only worse.