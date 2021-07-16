July 28 marks the 70th anniversary of the 1951 Refugee Convention, to which the United States is bound through its accession to the convention’s 1967 Protocol. The foundational principle of refugee law is of nonrefoulement, not returning refugees to a place where their lives or freedom would be threatened. Unless people interdicted at sea are taken to a safe harbor and given the opportunity for a full and fair consideration of asylum claims, their forced return breaches the principle of nonrefoulement.
With Cuba and Haiti in political turmoil, the prospect of asylum seekers taking to the seas is a distinct possibility. A country’s treatment of refugees is the true measure of its humanity. President Biden, please meet that challenge.
Bill Frelick, Washington
The writer is director of the Refugee and Migrant Rights Division
of Human Rights Watch.
In her thoughtful July 13 Tuesday Opinions essay on the Cuban protests, “The Cuban protesters’ courage is undeniable,” Lizette Alvarez wrote, “But it’s hard not to hope this marks the start of a long-overdue revolution.” Instead, maybe we should hope for a well-conceived, supported and executed transformation to democracy by an enlightened Cuban government.
Cal Sutliff, Washington