Now, a half-century later, the sinister voices no longer hide in the shadows. Instead, they occupy the White House [“Trump uses fear to tout repeal of housing rule,” front page, July 24]. My late parents would be aghast, as I am now, that enforcement of a hard-fought civil right could be corrupted from within and bartered as an election ploy. The moral corruption is seemingly endless.
Brian J. Porter, North Potomac
The July 27 op-ed “Want to address racism? We mayors say start with housing.,” signed by 27 U.S. mayors, suggested increasing affordable housing to address racial housing disparities. It reminded me that we can march all day chanting “Black Lives Matter,” but real change will happen only if privileged people (such as me) overcome the fear of change in our lives. In this case, it would be accepting high-occupancy housing in a neighborhood of single-family homes on large lots. I have lived, and now live, in such “balanced housing” areas. And it’s just fine.
Carol VanZoeren, Wilmington, Del.