In the 1960s, when I was a child, my parents opened our small home in Prince George’s County to meetings with Black and White clergy during the fight for fair housing. Sinister people would also visit, in the evening shadows, uttering thinly veiled threats through the screen door. The meetings continued, albeit with trepidation, and fair housing became federal law in 1968. 

Now, a half-century later, the sinister voices no longer hide in the shadows. Instead, they occupy the White House [“Trump uses fear to tout repeal of housing rule,” front page, July 24]. My late parents would be aghast, as I am now, that enforcement of a hard-fought civil right could be corrupted from within and bartered as an election ploy. The moral corruption is seemingly endless.

Brian J. Porter, North Potomac

The July 27 op-ed Want to address racism? We mayors say start with housing.,” signed by 27 U.S. mayors, suggested increasing affordable housing to address racial housing disparities. It reminded me that we can march all day chanting “Black Lives Matter,” but real change will happen only if privileged people (such as me) overcome the fear of change in our lives. In this case, it would be accepting high-occupancy housing in a neighborhood of single-family homes on large lots. I have lived, and now live, in such “balanced housing” areas. And it’s just fine.

Carol VanZoeren, Wilmington, Del.