Do we know how to protect Ukrainian sovereignty beyond the spent mantra of imposing more economic sanctions on Russia?
The United States and NATO need to demonstrate a show of military force of their own — perhaps a Kyiv version of the Berlin Airlift?
Moscow might be planning another cross-border “incursion” as part of a plan to forge a land route from eastern Ukraine to (occupied) Crimea.
If we do not stand up to Vladimir Putin, he will go right on with his game of promoting another case of “jitters” in Central Europe. Enough is enough.
William E. Jackson Jr.,
Davidson, N.C.