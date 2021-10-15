What does she think the president should do if the People’s Republic of China were to invade Taiwan? Is the United States really ready to go to war in a potential end-of-the-world-as-we-know-it conflict with a nuclear-armed China? I wonder what her constituents would say about such a prospect.
The steady drumbeat among the hawks and neocons to play chicken with the fate of the world and to expect such a conflict to end well is a reckless calculation. U.S. national security is not at stake, and the fate of humanity should not be gambled.
President George Washington warned us about the dangers of entangling alliances. More than 160 years later, President Dwight D. Eisenhower warned us about the military-industrial complex. Fortunately, our current president has more foreign policy experience than any president since Eisenhower. Let’s pray he is a student of history.
Michael Sciulla, Vienna