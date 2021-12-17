Before the border-closing Immigration Act of 1924, the largest number of immigrants to the United States was 1.285 million in 1907, all “legal” because there were few immigration restrictions, representing slightly less than 1.5 percent of the U.S. population. In 2019 (the most recent year reported by the Department of Homeland Security), there were only 1.031 million legal immigrants. Adding the approximately 600,000 unexpelled border crossers in 2021 brings the total to 1.631 million total migrants, or 0.5 percent of the current U.S. population, one-third of the peak immigration rate of 1907.