Mr. Lane lamented that the Nov. 3 elections “will not represent a reliable measurement of national voter sentiment.” This may be true, but contrary to another popular myth, our nation is not a democracy but a republic — a sovereign nation of many sovereign states. Unless and until a constitutional amendment is passed, our states and D.C. will exercise their sovereignty and elect a president every four years. We are not the United Peoples of America but the United States of America.
Joe Spruill, Washington