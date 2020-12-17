Russians have long been actively championing hacking teams that compete all night against one another (like any sport teams). Each city’s cyber team refines its hacking skills by attacking another city’s computer systems. Thus, Russia’s SVR intelligence service and its military spy agency, GRU, are later afforded hackers for its missions.
Meanwhile, back in the United States, we absurdly assert American exceptionalism while our top U.S. cybersecurity firms and government agencies are hacked. Hacking is a combat sport. We need to enlist our young computer geeks to turn from fantasy game playing to real-time threats and sponsor their development. Think generational leveraging of commercial, political and public support. Only then will we establish hacking combatants for our cyber forces in the federal and civilian spheres — forces that can protect our digitally dependent nation.
A national initiative is badly needed to stand up our cyber youth teams who can meet the challenge and show how the United States can protect the intricate and very complex digital system under which we live.
Gordon S. Creed, Washington