Other countries have initiated aggressive policies to attract skilled health-care workers from overseas, including providing housing assistance and language training. Meanwhile, we are placing almost insurmountable obstacles in the path of foreign-born health-care professionals. We risk losing out as other countries increasingly compete for these valuable workers.
We are falling behind on many fronts, from climate change to international diplomacy. Is our health care the next casualty of misguided and shortsighted policies?
Mary Reintsma, Arlington