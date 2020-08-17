The Aug. 10 Metro article “Foreign-trained nurses want to put skills to use” provided an eye-opening perspective on the difficulties faced by health-care professionals from overseas and raised a red flag regarding the future of health care in our nation.

Even before the current pandemic, our health-care system was at times sorely strained and, particularly in rural areas, dependent on foreign-born workers to ensure the provision of even basic medical services. Given our nation’s demographic trends — the lowest birthrate in three decades, a fertility rate well below replacement rates and a rising death rate as the baby boomers age — the writing is on the wall. An increased demand for health-care personnel will collide with a shrinking supply of U.S.-born workers to fill the need.

Other countries have initiated aggressive policies to attract skilled health-care workers from overseas, including providing housing assistance and language training. Meanwhile, we are placing almost insurmountable obstacles in the path of foreign-born health-care professionals. We risk losing out as other countries increasingly compete for these valuable workers.

We are falling behind on many fronts, from climate change to international diplomacy. Is our health care the next casualty of misguided and shortsighted policies?

Mary Reintsma, Arlington