In his June 17 op-ed, “Biden’s very Trumpy Afghan exit,” Max Boot aired a moral crisis that simply does not reflect the values of this nation: the vile abandonment of legions of Afghans who risked their and their families’ lives in the assistance of U.S. troops in their country. This is Iraq all over again. Mr. Boot pointed out that almost certain death awaits these people at the hands of the Taliban, and, truth be told, death might be far preferable to other very real possibilities. 

This category of immigrant applicants should not be part of the U.S. Embassy in Kabul’s shutdown of the processing of all visa applications. If the U.S. military certifies service, individuals and their immediate families should be brought to the United States immediately and processed here.

Would it really be worse than taking in the hordes coming across the southern border now, people who have done nothing in the service of U.S. interests? What is happening now is simply shameful.

John W. Sears, Annandale