This category of immigrant applicants should not be part of the U.S. Embassy in Kabul’s shutdown of the processing of all visa applications. If the U.S. military certifies service, individuals and their immediate families should be brought to the United States immediately and processed here.
Would it really be worse than taking in the hordes coming across the southern border now, people who have done nothing in the service of U.S. interests? What is happening now is simply shameful.
John W. Sears, Annandale