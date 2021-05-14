The May 11 editorial “The ransomware emergency is here” failed to point out that American computer experts can break any encryption scheme at any time anywhere in the world. The United States, after all, is home to more than 100 supercomputers, the fastest of which is operated by the Energy Department. Russia, in contrast, has only three supercomputers in the entire country. Americans should perhaps assign a higher priority to defeating cyber criminals in general and ransomware criminals in particular.