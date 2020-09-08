The extension bought time, not a solution. The waivers expire Dec. 31. The economic fallout of the pandemic won’t be resolved in three months. The Agriculture Department and Congress must resolve funding issues to cement the waivers until at least June 30.
Under the next administration, the child nutrition reauthorization process, now long overdue, should prioritize a universal school meals program. The country needs a new approach to issues of food insecurity, not a narrow, cumbersome focus on eligibility.
Before extending the waivers, Mr. Perdue told Rep. Robert C. “Bobby” Scott (D-Va.) that an extension “would be closer to a universal school meals program which Congress has not authorized or funded.” It’s time Congress did.
Audrey Rowe, Washington
The writer is a former Agriculture Department Food and Nutrition Service administrator.
Rochelle Davis, Chicago
The writer is president and CEO of Healthy Schools Campaign.