The United States placed sanctions on Afghanistan and froze more than $9 billion of the country’s assets, ultimately leading to a situation in which Afghan civilians have no way of supporting themselves or of finding food, and making it almost impossible for most aid organizations to help. We may not like the Taliban, but it is now the government in Afghanistan for the foreseeable future, and the United States should negotiate with the Taliban to allow the government access to the country’s own funds, conditional on the Taliban’s respect for human rights, which could be monitored by an independent organization. That is the only way that the banking system can become functional once again, the economy can begin to be rebuilt, and aid can flow in for those who are starving. Negotiating an end to frozen Afghan assets should be an immediate priority for the Biden administration.