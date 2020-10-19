Slightly better, the E.U. is “considering” legislation to reduce methane emissions from oil and gas, yet there has still been no action to cut methane emissions from agricultural sources, particularly cattle, which are equally high. Of course, Big Oil and Gas are satisfying perpetrators to blame and try to regulate. However, we cannot ignore the contribution of livestock farming to climate change. Addressing this involves tackling systemic issues in our agricultural system, but there are simple solutions as well, such as directing financial support to farmers to provide feed additives that suppress methane production in cows and other ruminants.
Elizabeth Sartain, Rockville