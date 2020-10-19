It is painfully obvious that not enough is being done by the United States or the European Union to reduce methane emissions. Methane has a global warming potential 84 times that of carbon dioxide, yet 2015 Paris agreement commitments to lower methane emissions have fallen flat. The United States has failed; President Trump withdrew from the Paris agreement in 2017 and eased methane restrictions for the United States this year.

Slightly better, the E.U. is “considering” legislation to reduce methane emissions from oil and gas, yet there has still been no action to cut methane emissions from agricultural sources, particularly cattle, which are equally high. Of course, Big Oil and Gas are satisfying perpetrators to blame and try to regulate. However, we cannot ignore the contribution of livestock farming to climate change. Addressing this involves tackling systemic issues in our agricultural system, but there are simple solutions as well, such as directing financial support to farmers to provide feed additives that suppress methane production in cows and other ruminants.

Elizabeth Sartain, Rockville