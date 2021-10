Matt Bai was only partially correct when he wrote in his Oct. 19 Tuesday Opinion column, “Low-carbon flights are nice but won’t save the planet,” that “China is a worse offender than we are” when it comes to global warming. True, China is now putting more carbon dioxide into the atmosphere than any other country, but historically the United States is by far the worst actor, having put up a quarter of the world’s emissions — twice as much as China has. Because carbon dioxide stays in the atmosphere for at least 300 years, a country’s total output is a far more significant number than which country is leading the league at any given time. Moreover, even today, China’s per capita output is less than half of ours. Clearly, we are the chief bad guy here.