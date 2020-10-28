The Islamic State is an international terrorist organization like al-Qaeda; the Taliban is a national insurgency trying to regain power. In our 19 years in Afghanistan, we have been torn between counterterrorism goals and counterinsurgency goals. During my time as ambassador, I attributed the lion’s share of popular and official Afghan resistance to the U.S. presence to our counterterrorism operations: nighttime raids on private homes, inexplicable detentions and direct U.S. violence that incurred substantial innocent casualties. This counterterrorism agenda undermined our counterinsurgency objectives of unifying, stabilizing, strengthening and modernizing Afghanistan. It made us an occupier rather than a liberator.
A stabilized Afghanistan would be the best possible weapon against the Taliban, al-Qaeda and now the Islamic State. Afghans are famous for defending their territory when they want to. But instead we grew more and more unilateral, raising our political, military and financial costs, reducing the likelihood of success. It may be a good thing that the insurgents and the terrorists are at war with each other.
William Wood, Washington
The writer was U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan from 2007 to 2009.