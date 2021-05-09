Vice President Harris would do well to acknowledge our country’s responsibility for the furnace of violence that Central America has become and adopt a humble posture with social movements there, which are clear on needed policy changes. The administration should also follow the lead of eight U.S. senators who introduced a bill (S. 388) demanding suspension of U.S. security aid to Honduras until impunity ends and human rights are respected. Hopes of “would-be migrants” might be stirred if they could experience real change in their political realities, and ours.
Jean Stokan, Mount Rainier
The writer is justice coordinator for immigration for the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas.