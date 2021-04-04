I commend The Post for looking at the human angle of the “border crisis” in the March 28 front-page article “What is motivating migrants”:

What we’re seeing is a crisis of massive human suffering. The United States has had an outsize role in Central America, overthrowing democratically elected reformist governments, supporting repressive regimes and pushing disastrous neoliberal policies that have harmed peasant farmers, workers and the poor, while squeezing the educated class. The violence in Central America is directly linked to the civil wars that we perpetuated in the 1980s, our disastrous war on drugs and the narco-trafficking that grew out of our addiction problems.

We must recognize our role in contributing to the destabilization of these nations. We must quickly create safe, legal avenues to allow families asylum in our nation. Faith communities and nongovernmental organizations should work with government agencies to support these families. The U.S. government and NGOs should work to strengthen democratic, civil society in Central America and create economic opportunity, safety and stability. We need to reexamine trade agreements and implement policies that side with workers, peasants, the poor and civil society. 

There’s no quick fix, and we’re going to see surges in the upcoming months and years. We’re capable of absorbing the influx. We’ve done it before and can do it again. We’ll see enormous economic, social and cultural benefits from welcoming these folks into our communities. As Central America stabilizes, we’ll see decreases in this type of desperate migration. We can and must reduce desperation and human suffering. It’s not only the right thing to do; it’s for the long-term benefit of everyone involved.

Vince Tola, Baltimore