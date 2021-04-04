We must recognize our role in contributing to the destabilization of these nations. We must quickly create safe, legal avenues to allow families asylum in our nation. Faith communities and nongovernmental organizations should work with government agencies to support these families. The U.S. government and NGOs should work to strengthen democratic, civil society in Central America and create economic opportunity, safety and stability. We need to reexamine trade agreements and implement policies that side with workers, peasants, the poor and civil society.
There’s no quick fix, and we’re going to see surges in the upcoming months and years. We’re capable of absorbing the influx. We’ve done it before and can do it again. We’ll see enormous economic, social and cultural benefits from welcoming these folks into our communities. As Central America stabilizes, we’ll see decreases in this type of desperate migration. We can and must reduce desperation and human suffering. It’s not only the right thing to do; it’s for the long-term benefit of everyone involved.
Vince Tola, Baltimore