The pandemic offers the latest example of the urgent need to increase investments in pediatric research and embrace innovative clinical trial designs that can expedite the availability of promising treatments for children.
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and a reminder that cancer is the leading cause of death by disease among children and adolescents in the United States. This long-standing fact is made all the more frustrating by the woeful lack of investment our nation makes in childhood cancer research — about 5 percent of the National Cancer Institute’s annual budget. Because we choose not to invest more, children have no choice but to endure high doses of toxic chemotherapies developed decades ago and approved only for adults.
Whether it’s cancer or the coronavirus, Congress and the administration should make pediatric health research a national priority. Our future depends on it.
Gavin Lindberg, Germantown
The writer is co-founder and president of the EVAN Foundation, a nonprofit childhood cancer organization.