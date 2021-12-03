The article reminded us of the treatment disparities that existed during the global HIV epidemic that ravaged Africa at the turn of the century. Fortunately, the United States in 2001 stepped up and boldly proposed the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief. The program is credited with saving millions of lives and has as its cornerstone a patent waiver program to help deliver generic antiretroviral drugs for the developing world.
Mr. Biden has an opportunity when the World Trade Organization’s annual ministerial conference is rescheduled to set the course for a similar plan to combat the global coronavirus crisis. He even has the support of Democratic senators who, in a letter, urged him to take decisive action at the WTO ministerial. Ending the pandemic will require U.S. leadership for a comprehensive global solution.
Nao Matsukata, Bethesda
The writer was a senior U.S. Trade Representative official in the
George W. Bush administration
and a senior executive with a major
U.S. pharmaceutical corporation.