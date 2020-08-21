Robert Kagan, in his Aug. 18 op-ed, “What if China calls America’s bluff on Taiwan?,” erred in inferring that China’s “fixed goals” of restoring unity and security for China and Japan’s “fixed goal” of invading China in the 1930s are equivalent. The latter was invasion by a dominant military power of a weaker foreign land, and the former comprises restorative efforts to reclaim what was conquered by Japan and held back from China by a much more powerful U.S. military — after World War II and now. 

This distortion poisons long-term U.S. national security, which must rest on cooperation and collaboration with a practical and hard-working Chinese leadership and people, who are bent on reducing poverty and restoring to China exceptionalism in the family of nations.

Instead of demonizing what has been China’s global standard practice in many dimensions, the United States must focus on its own need for leadership and hard work, so that more people are qualified for higher-productivity — and, hence, higher-paid — work, and so the United States can continue to deserve its own inherited exceptionalism.

Albert Keidel, Bethesda