This distortion poisons long-term U.S. national security, which must rest on cooperation and collaboration with a practical and hard-working Chinese leadership and people, who are bent on reducing poverty and restoring to China exceptionalism in the family of nations.
Instead of demonizing what has been China’s global standard practice in many dimensions, the United States must focus on its own need for leadership and hard work, so that more people are qualified for higher-productivity — and, hence, higher-paid — work, and so the United States can continue to deserve its own inherited exceptionalism.
Albert Keidel, Bethesda