If the United States were concerned about freeing people, it would do far more to discipline its undemocratic allies and partners; it has much greater influence over its allies than its foes. Yet all we see is the occasional slap on the wrist when a friend commits an egregious abuse. It is a very different matter, however, with adversaries — toward which democracy rhetoric is used as a force multiplier in the service of the geopolitical goal of “strategic competition,” usually provoking a counterproductive response.