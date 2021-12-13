If the United States were concerned about freeing people, it would do far more to discipline its undemocratic allies and partners; it has much greater influence over its allies than its foes. Yet all we see is the occasional slap on the wrist when a friend commits an egregious abuse. It is a very different matter, however, with adversaries — toward which democracy rhetoric is used as a force multiplier in the service of the geopolitical goal of “strategic competition,” usually provoking a counterproductive response.
Once we understand that Washington’s democracy rhetoric is a project of realpolitik, then the alternative is clear: Support democracy not through tactics of bloc-building, sanctions and war, but by not coddling abusive allies, refraining from doing harm abroad and, most important, leading by example.
Sarang Shidore, Washington
The writer is director of studies for the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft.