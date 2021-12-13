In his Dec. 9 op-ed, “The U.S. should champion democracy abroad,” Max Boot wrote of a “worldwide battle between democracy and dictatorship” and advocated that the United States continue to push for democracy abroad, even if it has work to do at home. But is U.S. democracy promotion, at times by conducting horrifically costly wars, truly about expanding freedom?

If the United States were concerned about freeing people, it would do far more to discipline its undemocratic allies and partners; it has much greater influence over its allies than its foes. Yet all we see is the occasional slap on the wrist when a friend commits an egregious abuse. It is a very different matter, however, with adversaries — toward which democracy rhetoric is used as a force multiplier in the service of the geopolitical goal of “strategic competition,” usually provoking a counterproductive response.

Once we understand that Washington’s democracy rhetoric is a project of realpolitik, then the alternative is clear: Support democracy not through tactics of bloc-building, sanctions and war, but by not coddling abusive allies, refraining from doing harm abroad and, most important, leading by example.

Sarang Shidore, Washington

The writer is director of studies for the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft.