Surely the advocates for a much-needed memorial must have envisioned a more visible and respectful situation, within the Rotunda itself or otherwise within Jefferson’s formal design for the Lawn and Pavilions, built with these laborers’ own “endurance, strength, perseverance and love.”
A superior design concept would have remembered these workers permanently in ways that skillfully integrated their names and deeds in a hallowed place of their making, rather than a nearby bit of grass, invisible to the honored grounds of the UNESCO World Heritage Site above.
Robert Wilson Mobley and Lynn Peterson Mobley, Great Falls