Regarding the April 11 Metro article “Monument honoring the enslaved people who built U-Va. is dedicated”:

The enslaved laborers, craftsmen and servants who toiled on and at Jefferson’s beautiful Academical Village of the University of Virginia have finally been honored, but not within the actual work itself. Rather, they have been given a site in the “backyard,” at the base of a rise below the Lawn and the Rotunda, near the bustle of town.

Surely the advocates for a much-needed memorial must have envisioned a more visible and respectful situation, within the Rotunda itself or otherwise within Jefferson’s formal design for the Lawn and Pavilions, built with these laborers’ own “endurance, strength, perseverance and love.”

A superior design concept would have remembered these workers permanently in ways that skillfully integrated their names and deeds in a hallowed place of their making, rather than a nearby bit of grass, invisible to the honored grounds of the UNESCO World Heritage Site above.

Robert Wilson Mobley and Lynn Peterson Mobley, Great Falls