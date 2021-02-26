The sophisticated production of vaccine does not fit the “local vs. global” mind-set. There are inequality and randomness in the distribution of vaccine, but the dramatic juxtapositions within this article are nonsensical. The production of vaccine — the research and the supply chain, including the manufacture of the glass vials — has been a national and international enterprise.
The coy and melodramatic contrast about the vaccine was simplistic without the full story of vaccine production. The problem lies deeper.
Ruth Connell, Annapolis
Regarding the Feb. 23 Metro article “Md. will consolidate registry for mass clinics”:
Bravo, and it’s about time. President Donald Trump threw all 50 states and D.C. into a free-for-all to obtain coronavirus testing kits and personal protective equipment. The same thing happened to Marylanders. The draft covid vaccination plan, which planned no centralized system for all residents to register for vaccines, is equally flawed.
For months, we have lived with a tiered system that gave us a time-consuming and frustrating daily scramble to find vaccines at local hospitals, county health departments, pharmacies and mass vaccination centers. How irrational is that?
Peggy Dennis, Potomac