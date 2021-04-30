In a recent op-ed, Mike Bloomberg stated that the “idea that the overwhelming majority of workers in Bessemer were intimidated or bamboozled into voting against their interests — as unionization proponents have suggested — is not only implausible; it’s insulting.” The essay ignored that unions are routinely responsible for employee intimidation. Former labor organizers testified to Congress that intimidation tactics were employed to get workers to sign union cards. Labor leaders have a history of pressuring, intimidating and harassing workers.
If the Pro Act becomes law, employers would be forced to turn over employees’ personal contact information, stripping them of privacy protections, taking away the right to a private ballot and enabling union organizers to pressure workers at home or bully them online. Big Labor wants to change the rules so more employees are forced into a union — because they can’t win through free choice.
Kristen Swearingen, Washington
The writer is chair of the Coalition for a Democratic Workplace.