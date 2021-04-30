Barry Eidlin’s April 25 Outlook essay, “It’s all too easy for employers to interfere in union elections,” suggested that union elections across the country are failing because of employer intimidation — not labor failing to make a compelling case. In Bessemer, Ala., 71 percent of Amazon workers who cast ballots rejected unionization. When factoring in the employees who did not vote, less than 13 percent supported forming a union. The overwhelming defeat speaks volumes about organized labor.

In a recent op-ed, Mike Bloomberg stated that the “idea that the overwhelming majority of workers in Bessemer were intimidated or bamboozled into voting against their interests — as unionization proponents have suggested — is not only implausible; it’s insulting.” The essay ignored that unions are routinely responsible for employee intimidation. Former labor organizers testified to Congress that intimidation tactics were employed to get workers to sign union cards. Labor leaders have a history of pressuring, intimidating and harassing workers.

If the Pro Act becomes law, employers would be forced to turn over employees’ personal contact information, stripping them of privacy protections, taking away the right to a private ballot and enabling union organizers to pressure workers at home or bully them online. Big Labor wants to change the rules so more employees are forced into a union — because they can’t win through free choice.

Kristen Swearingen, Washington

The writer is chair of the Coalition for a Democratic Workplace.