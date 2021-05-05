The past 30 years of increased legal immigration from all over the world has been good for the United States. For example, since 1990, we have had more family- and employer-sponsored immigration from Africa than in the entire 200 years of prior U.S. history. Beware of the pressure to pretend immigration means more people with fewer rights. Exploitable people suffer and make the job market worse for everybody.
Immigration is about more than numbers. It is about who we are, as a nation, and what we want to become, as a people: E pluribus unum. Citizenship is the goal.
Bruce A. Morrison, Bethesda
The writer, a Democrat who represented Connecticut in the House from 1983 to 1991, was chairman of the House subcommittee on immigration and claims from 1989 to 1991. He provides lobbying representation
on immigration.
The editorial “A clarion call for immigration” was a disservice for two reasons. First, it bought into the notion that population growth is necessary for “American vitality.” Second, it equated economic well-being with economic growth.
In a world in which climate change is an existential threat for humanity, there is no respectable case for population growth in any country. Taken to its logical conclusion, the pro-immigration policy the editorial advocated would make the United States more “vital” if its population rose from the current 330 million to 500 million or 1 billion. We should be advocating policies that stabilize, if not reduce, the size of our population.
Stopping all immigration for this purpose would not be smart; the benefits of immigration are substantial. But the level of immigration should be set in the context of a sensible long-term population policy designed to advance the well-being of American families, not to maximize gross domestic product.
Lex Rieffel, Washington
The writer is a nonresident fellow at the Stimson Center.