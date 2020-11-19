The Nov. 15 Outlook essay “Why doesn’t Trump want to count votes like mine?” detailed a Republican scheme to disqualify thousands of Nevada votes on the grounds that the voters had moved out of state. Many of the out-of-state addresses, however, were clearly military or Foreign Service posts, categories explicitly authorized by Nevada law.  The Republican officials who led this effort knew the law and understood military addresses. 

The same day’s front-page article “As with tally, suits alleging mass fraud fall short outlined unfounded, spurious Republican attempts to throw out or delay the count of ballots in Democratic  areas.

Electoral fraud is defined as “interference with the process of an election, either by increasing the vote share of a favored candidate, depressing the vote share of rival candidates, or both.” Isn’t it time for the media to name these widespread, systematic Republican activities — and the supporting incendiary rhetoric — as what they are: election fraud?  

Henry Beale, Washington