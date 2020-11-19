The same day’s front-page article “As with tally, suits alleging mass fraud fall short” outlined unfounded, spurious Republican attempts to throw out or delay the count of ballots in Democratic areas.
Electoral fraud is defined as “interference with the process of an election, either by increasing the vote share of a favored candidate, depressing the vote share of rival candidates, or both.” Isn’t it time for the media to name these widespread, systematic Republican activities — and the supporting incendiary rhetoric — as what they are: election fraud?
Henry Beale, Washington