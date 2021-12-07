A panel of medical experts consisting of neonatologists, obstetricians and other scientists whose research focuses on fetal development would be eminently more qualified to decide the issue of fetal viability. The Supreme Court should then follow the decisions and guidance of this expert panel to make decisions about fetal viability and abortion.
Certainly, such a scientific approach is preferable in a modern society than that of the highly subjective issue of morality.
Ken Lefkowitz, Medford, N.J.
The First Amendment enjoins Congress from legally establishing a particular religion or requiring citizens to observe or deny religious tenets. This should also apply to decisions of the Supreme Court.
To forbid abortions on the grounds that “life begins at conception” is to establish a current doctrine of the Roman Catholic Church as law, in contravention of the doctrinal and faith expressions of Judaism, many branches of Protestantism and the ethical beliefs of those who are atheist or agnostic.
Under our Constitution, a theological belief should not be imposed on free citizens, even if a majority of justices subscribe to it.
Madeline Jervis, Falls Church
The writer is a retired
Presbyterian minister.
I am outraged that the so-called conservatives on the Supreme Court appear ready to end a woman’s right to abortion. How dare they take away a woman’s rights in the name of their religion?
Apparently, freedom of religion applies only to those who agree with them. My religion and that of most other Americans does not prohibit the right to terminate a pregnancy. When the Supreme Court denies me the right to practice my religion, it is violating one of the fundamental rights guaranteed in our Constitution. More than 60 percent of Americans’ religious beliefs allow for termination of pregnancies in many cases.
It is outrageous that a baker can express his religious beliefs if he doesn’t want to make a wedding cake, but women who believe in a right to abortion are being forced to continue pregnancies, often at their peril.
We need to reframe this as a right to religion and make the justices say that only their religions count in dictating policies and laws in this country — in complete violation of our right to religious freedom. Then we need to throw the hypocrites out.
Merryl Burpoe, Arlington
According to his Nov. 30 op-ed, “Did the conservative legal movement succeed?,” Edwin Meese III believes in “anchoring constitutional interpretation in the document’s text.” I assume Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh and other conservative jurists on the high court do, too. During oral argument in the Mississippi abortion case, Justice Kavanaugh asked if the Constitution provides guidance to determine whether the interest of the fetus or mother outweighs the other’s interest.
I wish the lawyer for the Justice Department, Solicitor General Elizabeth B. Prelogar, had responded with what Justice Potter Stewart said during the Roe v. Wade oral arguments. (I was there as a reporter for the Medill News Service.) He read from the 14th Amendment, which protects the rights of “all persons born or naturalized in the United States.” Textualists will have a hard time finding protection in the Constitution for anyone who isn’t born but can find a right to liberty, which the court says includes autonomy, for mothers.
Mr. Meese provided no textual support for his assertion that the court wrongly decided Roe. Maybe that’s because there’s no evidence in the Constitution’s text for that proposition.
Stan Crock, Bethesda
Listening to an excerpt of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett in oral argument was disconcerting. She would have us believe that it’s like a walk in the park for a woman who becomes pregnant as the result of rape or incest to carry the fetus to term and give the baby up for adoption. No big deal, right?
Justice Barrett’s comment is not just disconcerting; it’s a palpable reflection to her indifference to the life experiences and challenges that many women face.
Peter R. Gluck, Chevy Chase