The goal of redistricting is to get partisanship out of map drawing. We, the people, want assurance that our votes will matter and that our representatives are not predetermined by a political party. To draw fair maps, we should consider geography, population numbers, commute times, communities of interest — logical criteria based on data. Protecting party turf is not a valid consideration.
Suggestions of keeping incumbents in office or skewing mapping results based on voting records need to be rejected.
Chris Anderson, Virginia Beach