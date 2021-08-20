Regarding the Aug. 18 Metro article “Va. redistricting panel faces partisan pressure”:

Sadly, there is a big red flag regarding the direction of Virginia’s redistricting commission: “The panel voted to allow itself to consider past voting patterns — which show where Democrats and Republicans might be concentrated — as well as the home address of incumbent lawmakers when devising the boundaries.” Those considerations are precisely what should not be included. With fairly drawn maps, any candidate for office has an equal chance of winning. Why should we design a system to protect the job of an incumbent or the power of a political party?

The goal of redistricting is to get partisanship out of map drawing. We, the people, want assurance that our votes will matter and that our representatives are not predetermined by a political party. To draw fair maps, we should consider geography, population numbers, commute times, communities of interest — logical criteria based on data. Protecting party turf is not a valid consideration.

Suggestions of keeping incumbents in office or skewing mapping results based on voting records need to be rejected.

Chris Anderson, Virginia Beach