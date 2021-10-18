We already know that, globally, including in the United States, there have been numerous worrying biosafety level 3 and 4 lab error incidents reported, and we already know the complexity of the gain-of-function research dilemma, with its huge benefits but potentially huge costs. We also know that, for decades, there have been issues with zoonotic disease origins from the consumption of wild animals sold in wet markets around the world, especially in Asia and Africa.
Both these potential causes in the recent coronavirus case need serious and sustained global action, regardless of what exactly happened at Wuhan. Wuhan is just a small and distracting — because of the emotional baggage — sideshow to the imperative of banning or improving wet markets and fixing lab safety. We need to keep focus on the main global issues, not the single case of Wuhan.
Ridley Nelson, Great Falls