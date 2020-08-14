As conductor and artistic director of the Takoma Park City Community Band, I know community-based musical groups are feeling the same devastating void in our lives. Our calendars, too, are blank slates into the far future. The weekly connection and camaraderie we’ve become accustomed to at rehearsals and performances are indefinitely absent. The nursing homes and retirement center halls where we regularly perform remain silent.
When we emerge from the isolation of our practice rooms, gather for the glorious first downbeat, I hope we experience communal music-making with a deepened appreciation. If a John Philip Sousa march falls in the forest and nobody hears it, did it make a sound? We have to believe the answer to be: Yes!
Marcia Diehl, Takoma Park