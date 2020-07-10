The July 6 front-page article “A rainforest ravaged by cocaine” tried to cover the multiple problems caused by the drug trade in Guatemala. For those who have followed the drug trade and the governmental responses, the article contained nothing surprising. 

Cartels with large amounts of money and creativity have always found ways to avoid drug enforcement activities to continue to supply their products to willing consumers. 

The U.S. war on drugs has been recognized as a failure for years, but the federal government continues to pour millions of taxpayers’ dollars into this ridiculous “war.” We force other countries to expend resources in trying to stop drugs from being produced and delivered to customers in the United States. Why cannot our representatives and associated drug enforcement entities recognize that the only way to significantly reduce the expenditures, corruption and violence is to decriminalize all the Schedule 1 drugs and thus eliminate the large profits going to the drug cartels and the drug gangs in our country? 

Our citizens need to wake up and demand the end to the ridiculous war on drugs. We should have learned the lessons of Prohibition: Principally, it did not and cannot work.

David Griggs, Columbia