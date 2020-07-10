The U.S. war on drugs has been recognized as a failure for years, but the federal government continues to pour millions of taxpayers’ dollars into this ridiculous “war.” We force other countries to expend resources in trying to stop drugs from being produced and delivered to customers in the United States. Why cannot our representatives and associated drug enforcement entities recognize that the only way to significantly reduce the expenditures, corruption and violence is to decriminalize all the Schedule 1 drugs and thus eliminate the large profits going to the drug cartels and the drug gangs in our country?
Our citizens need to wake up and demand the end to the ridiculous war on drugs. We should have learned the lessons of Prohibition: Principally, it did not and cannot work.
David Griggs, Columbia