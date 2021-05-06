The team continues to make the mistake of not reaching out to Native American leaders such as Amanda Blackhorse or Suzan Shown Harjo. If the team seeks restorative justice for the harms of the previous name, it must listen to and abide by the wishes of the Native American community. A survey of season ticket holders is not a sufficient basis to develop a consensus and enthusiasm for a new name embraced by all in this region.
If the team claims to represent us, it must engage us.
Josh Silver, Bethesda
The writer is co-founder of Rebrand Washington Football.