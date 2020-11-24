Nine hundred million dollars for a 40 percent “minority stake” in the franchise held by passive investors not being paid salaries or benefits is nothing short of stunning — particularly this year, when the official attendance at NFL games is often reported in the box score as “0,” and the Washington Football Team has suffered repeated PR setbacks over the Native American origins of its name and claims of sexual harassment against senior managers that have flooded the zone.
Mark Twain wrote that any small thing can be made large through the right kind of advertising. The $900 million offer for 40 percent proves that even the wrong kind of advertising, promotion and branding can still make something large.
Steven Sarfatti, Cabin John