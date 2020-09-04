Policymaking under the Trump administration has come to Ikea paying for legal aid for lawyers to protect citizens from evictions [“Weeks behind rest of region, D.C. decides on jobless benefits,” Metro, Sept. 1].

How is the largest eviction crisis in U.S. history — facing 30 million renting households — not worthy of the attention, leadership or action of the Senate? Are they waiting until people are living in shelters or are doubled up with cousins, with coronavirus cases skyrocketing in the crowding?

The price of protecting at-risk renters now is a bargain compared with the costs of addressing homelessness, job loss, debt, addictions, educational losses, coronavirus spikes and economic drag for millions of families later.

Millions of families will have their lives and livelihoods set back many years beyond the end of the pandemic — stymied by the stain of eviction on their credit reports — because Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) failed to negotiate real assistance at the time of our country’s greatest need. A weak eviction moratorium comes weeks too late for many and only postpones the crisis if it is not paired with emergency rental assistance.

It takes Black and brown people many years longer than White people to return to their prerecession economic level. The eviction crisis will drastically expand the already yawning racial wealth gap, where median Black ownership of wealth is already less than one-tenth of median White wealth and trending to reach zero by 2053.

Ikea cannot rescue these millions of renters, but Congress can and must, thereby preventing far more costly and difficult problems, with at least $100 billion in emergency rental assistance.

Katharine Landfield, Washington