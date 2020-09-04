The price of protecting at-risk renters now is a bargain compared with the costs of addressing homelessness, job loss, debt, addictions, educational losses, coronavirus spikes and economic drag for millions of families later.
Millions of families will have their lives and livelihoods set back many years beyond the end of the pandemic — stymied by the stain of eviction on their credit reports — because Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) failed to negotiate real assistance at the time of our country’s greatest need. A weak eviction moratorium comes weeks too late for many and only postpones the crisis if it is not paired with emergency rental assistance.
It takes Black and brown people many years longer than White people to return to their prerecession economic level. The eviction crisis will drastically expand the already yawning racial wealth gap, where median Black ownership of wealth is already less than one-tenth of median White wealth and trending to reach zero by 2053.
Ikea cannot rescue these millions of renters, but Congress can and must, thereby preventing far more costly and difficult problems, with at least $100 billion in emergency rental assistance.
Katharine Landfield, Washington