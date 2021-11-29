The one thing Russians have always understood is strength.
Having conquered parts of Ukraine, Russia would like to take over the rest of Ukraine — and the Baltic countries. To make sure Russia does not make a “mistake,” the United States and its NATO allies should quickly amass tanks immediately facing the Russian tanks and keep them there as long as necessary.
Talking in the 1930s led to Munich in 1938 and World War II. We found out after 1939 that winning a war is much more costly than acting in advance to try to prevent it. The West can perhaps avoid that this time by acting, not just talking.
History does teach lessons. Whether we learn from those lessons or not is another question.
Samuel A. Oppenheim,
Franklin, Mass.