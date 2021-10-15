I taught high school English for 34 years. After reading the Oct. 10 Business article “Back in the classroom, teachers are finding their jobs are forever changed,” I fell on my knees and thanked Jesus that I am now retired.  

How can anyone expect someone earning $65,000 (the national average of teachers’ pay) to possess subject matter knowledge and virtual learning skills and cope with parental demands, mask mandates for those attending in person, school officials’ requirements for diversity inclusion and minority course content and regularly practice active shooter drills while caring for their own health and for family members? Is it any wonder that, as a teacher was quoted, “The biggest challenge is we need more staff”? With National Guardsmen driving school buses and declining numbers of school personnel nationwide, how can we maintain any sort of high-quality education?

 It is absolutely necessary that teachers and parents work in tandem and that all agree on health and safety requirements but most of all that students, parents and teachers see one another in person, confer regularly on assignments and assessments, interact face to face with other class members in a high school setting, read the literary classics, write extended research papers and then discuss literary, grammatical and written concepts in their English classes that will enhance future communication skills, mental acuity and personal development, still so needed even outside virtual learning.

Kathy A. Megyeri, Washington