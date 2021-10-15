It is absolutely necessary that teachers and parents work in tandem and that all agree on health and safety requirements but most of all that students, parents and teachers see one another in person, confer regularly on assignments and assessments, interact face to face with other class members in a high school setting, read the literary classics, write extended research papers and then discuss literary, grammatical and written concepts in their English classes that will enhance future communication skills, mental acuity and personal development, still so needed even outside virtual learning.
Kathy A. Megyeri, Washington