But this couple put themselves in danger. Suppose that one of the marchers was licensed to carry a firearm and was indeed carrying a firearm. If the couple pointed their guns at the marchers, an armed marcher might very well have taken preemptive action and fired at the couple. And could he have been faulted? It was the marchers who were actually threatened, not the homeowners.
Elliot Wilner, Bethesda
Though Hank Stuever did a great job of describing the ugly behavior of his subjects and offered clever cultural context, he succumbed to the very thing he’s disparaging: namely, smugness. Karens, wrote Mr. Stuever, are, “almost always white, almost always of a certain demeanor.” George F. Will called this “slogan” thinking in his excellent June 26 op-ed, “Cancel culture and our lumpen intelligentsia.”
As Mr. Stuever observed, when our social fabric is unraveling, “there is Karen to blame.” Had he developed that thought — namely, our brutish (or lumpen, as Mr. Will would say) tendency to brand and negate others — we might have read something much more interesting, and much more useful, for navigating these tempestuous times.
Let’s call out the bad behavior of these women (and men) without resorting to name-calling.
Anne Topic, Arlington