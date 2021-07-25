No U.S. funds will be used to pay for these doses, and no branding from China will accompany their arrival. Doses will be distributed according to where they are most needed, based on Covax’s equity-based algorithm rather than diplomatic priorities.
Secured Sinopharm and Sinovac doses together account for only 4.6 percent of Covax’s firm order commitments.
More than 50 percent of U.S. citizens have been fully vaccinated, but only 1 to 2 percent of people in lower-income countries have received their first dose. To stop the virus from circulating and continuing to mutate, we urgently need to address this vaccine divide. People are dying now. Speed in distribution and global solidarity around the common goal of protecting everyone are the only ways to achieve this.
Seth Berkley, Geneva
The writer is chief executive of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.