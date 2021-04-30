In the case of Brandi Levy, the Pennsylvania high school cheerleader who vented her frustration on Snapchat with inappropriate language but without threats or the intent of any obvious disruption, I was amazed that the adults were more concerned about punishing this student and supporting each other than looking at this as a teachable moment. It could have been resolved with a parent phone call, a meeting with the student about more appropriate ways to deal with disappointment — including the pitfalls of social media — an apology to the coach and perhaps a one-game suspension from cheering. Instead, this became a teachable moment about adult authority and inflexibility when dealing with an adolescent. This never should have had to go to the Supreme Court.