Also troubling: DCPS will not provide my child, who has disabilities qualifying him for an Individualized Education Plan Program, with a current assessment of his needs and adequate supports until in-person learning resumes.
Every day that schools remain completely closed, DCPS is failing children with special needs.
Alyssa Saunders, Washington
No local public K-12 school systems are opening, but the University of Maryland plans to have college students back on campus. It does not matter what social distancing protocols are in place; college students will be college students. They will party on the weekends and spread the novel coronavirus.
College students, who can distance-learn, are allowed back on campus while we force our elementary students, who struggle with distance learning, to stay home.
Allowing college students back on campus will most certainly contribute to community spread and keep our youngest and most vulnerable students out of the classroom longer. It is time to start prioritizing children and families in the fight against the novel coronavirus.
Emily Friedman, Silver Spring