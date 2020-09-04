Scott Atlas’s credentials, as with many people in President Trump’s orbit, consist of being in the medical profession and saying things the president likes to hear. That’s why Dr. Atlas is the last person we should be listening to about how to manage the coronavirus pandemic. The right tool for the job is someone who has studied epidemiology, preferably has some experience in virology, worked in the field for many years, has experience and knowledge of public health issues, and is distinctly and consistently nonpartisan. The right tool is someone who uses evidence-based, scientific methods to make public policy decisions.
As Mr. Trump veers from ignoring the pandemic to promoting unproven remedies and dangerous reopening policies, as the death count rises and the economy teeters, as he appoints sycophants instead of experts to solve a most urgent problem, it becomes increasingly clear that we have the wrong tool for the job. Mr. Trump is the wrong tool, and, unless we change that, the coronavirus will continue to ravage our health and economy.
Elizabeth Kingery, Kensington