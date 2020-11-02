The Maryland Constitution establishes a free public school system. Nowhere in that provision is the assumption that the best way to provide a free education in all circumstances is to assemble masses of students in a building. We have the opportunity right now to be safe and to develop a new way of providing a free education. Perhaps Ms. Salmon should just roll up her sleeves and get into the virtual classroom with us. I think she’d find that there are some surprising opportunities to create equity for students. With online learning, we are discovering how to efficiently collect, organize and analyze data. We are using that data to collaborate and find individualized solutions for students.
And far beyond Ms. Salmon learning this for herself, perhaps it would help her to use her platform as state superintendent to send the much-needed message that teachers, parents and students can succeed in school, no matter if it is in a building or online.
Matthew Hempstead,
Westminster, Md.
The writer is a special educator.