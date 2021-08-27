Not mentioned was the purpose of the blockade: to stop weapons from entering Gaza. Hamas has launched thousands of rockets and mortars at Israel since Israel relinquished Gaza to the Palestinians in 2005 and evicted thousands of Gaza-based Israelis from their homes. The hope was that the Palestinians in Gaza would finally settle for peaceful coexistence with Israel. But rockets and mortars are launched at schools and homes, forcing Israeli citizens within the rocket range to sprint to bomb shelters in less than 20 seconds to avoid injury or death.
The violence didn’t “erupt.” The purpose of the demonstration and the subsequent violence was not “to draw attention” to the blockade (which has not undergone any recent change) but to make Israel look bad, especially in light of the meeting between the new Israeli prime minister, Naftali Bennett, and President Biden to discuss, among other things, the Palestinian-Israeli dispute.
Michael Berenhaus, Bethesda